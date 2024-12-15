FORECAST: Low 80s and little drier Sunday

Here is your forecast for Sunday, December 15.

We are starting off Sunday in the mid 60s with mostly clear skies. Winds out of the northeast and east will be gusty again, up to 25 mph. This will help to drive in Atlantic moisture and clouds for the afternoon, even the chance for a passing shower.

Any showers that we do see over the weekend will be light and are not expected to have lightning. Overall, they shouldn't have much impact.

High temperatures will climb toward 80° this afternoon.

Highs will stay in the 80s through until our next cold front doesn't arrives Thursday.

METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

