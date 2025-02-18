FORECAST: Looking for another cool down? A Cold Front is set to arrive Wednesday

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, February 17th, 2025.

This morning is a cooler start, in most communities, as we wake up in the 50s and lower 60s. This afternoon temperatures will climb into the low 80s, maybe slightly above the normal temperature for the date of 79 degrees.

Winds will become more southerly today allowing dew points return to the lower 60s this afternoon, setting us up for a muggier night and a warmer start Wednesday.

Tonight, we will see temperatures drop into the mid 60s with patchy fog developing after midnight.

Wednesday afternoon, warm southerly winds will continue driving up the heat and humidity. Showers and storms will start first in Sarasota county around 4pm, continuing southward into the rest of SWFL through 8pm. Pockets of heavy rain and lightning will remain our primary threats.

Cooler temperatures will filter in Thursday following this front with highs in the mid-70s and low dropping into the 40s Friday morning!

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

