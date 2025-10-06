FORECAST: Late week cold front to bring beautiful weather this coming weekend

Here is your forecast for Monday, October 6th, 2025.

This morning we are waking up to mid 70s and partly sunny skies. This afternoon temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Rain chances are bit higher this afternoon compared to the last few days, as atmospheric moisture increases. Peak storm chances will be between 3pm and 8pm.

While it won't as windy today, still look for gusts up to 20 mph later in the day.

If you are heading to the beach, look for higher than normal high tides. This due to our Super Full Moon, which peaks tonight.

Looking ahead this week, rain chances will stay with us until Friday. Then Friday, a cold front will pass through SWFL. This front will drop temperatures a few degrees, into mid 80s for highs and upper 60s for lows. Additionally, much drier air will arrive. That means plenty of sunshine.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

