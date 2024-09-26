FORECAST: Isolated tornadoes, Tropical Storm force conditions expected today

Here is your forecast for Thursday September 26th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! Rain bands on the northeastern side of Helene have already started moving through Southwest Florida prompting a few tornado warnings as well. We will continue to see these rain bands move through and will continue with the threat of isolated tornadoes as the hurricane passes us to the west over the Gulf of Mexico. The rain bands will pick up in intensity and frequency throughout the day. Helene will makes its closest approach to Southwest Florida this afternoon roughly around 2PM.

Tropical storm conditions will build across the entire area today with 40-70 mph wind gusts. Winds will drop below tropical storm strength late Thursday evening as the hurricane quickly moves north.

A flood watch continues for the entire area until Friday morning as 4-6" of rain are expected at the coast with 2-4" inland. This will lead to localized flooding, especially Thursday afternoon and evening, as drainage ditches and swales fill.

Helene will quickly become an extremely large and powerful hurricane with a tropical storm wind field between 400-500 miles across. Impacts will be felt hundreds of miles away from the center.

Tropical storm warning are in place for all of Southwest Florida until further notice. This means that tropical storm conditions are likely within the warned area within the next 36 hours.

We continue with a storm surge warning as well from Thursday morning through as 3-5 feet of storm surge is likely along the coast.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.