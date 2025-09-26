FORECAST: Isolated storms over the weekend. It gets even drier next week.

Here is your forecast for Friday, September 26th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida, we are waking up dry and warm with temperatures close to the coast in the upper 70s and mid 70s inland. We are monitoring a little fog in north Collier county along with Glades and Hendry counties where the visibility is down around a mile and a half. That fog will mix out shortly after sunrise.

Plenty of sunshine today and through the afternoon and that will help drive temperatures in the low 90s. We will see just an isolated chance of showers and storms mainly inland. The rain chance is around 30%. What few showers and storms we see will die down after sunset.

This weekend we will see dry mornings and sunny afternoons with just a 30-40% chance of isolated showers and storms that will push inland both days. Looking ahead to next week, dry air gets pulled in across the western side of the state and that will give us partly cloudy skies and dry conditions with just a 10-20% chance of extremely isolated showers.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

