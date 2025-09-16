FORECAST: Isolated storms inland today, rain chances climb up tomorrow

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, September 16th, 2025.

We are waking up quiet and dry on this Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. This afternoon we will see plenty of sunshine early that will push our afternoon highs in the low 90s. There is just a 20-30% chance of an isolated shower or storm mainly inland this afternoon towards Lake Okeechobee.

Starting tomorrow our chance of rain shoots up to 70-80% as deep tropical moisture pulls north over the area. Our rain chances will stay near 70-80% again on Thursday before coming down a touch to 60% on Friday. The increase in cloud cover and rain will keep temperatures in the upper 80s starting Wednesday running through Friday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, looks like we will see a 50-60% chance of afternoon showers and storms as the weather pattern stays fairly active.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

