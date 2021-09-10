FORECAST: Isolated Storms Inland This Afternoon

FORECAST:

It's Friday! We made it to the weekend and we are waking up to temperatures in the upper 70s this morning with calm winds. The radar is quiet this morning in Southwest Florida with all the rain early staying north of I-4. Today will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s with just a 30% chance of showers and storms inland in the afternoon. Overnight those few showers and storms come to an end with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Our weather pattern shifts over the weekend as the flow will shift out of the east. That will allow our rain chances to start climbing tomorrow. We will see a 40% chance of afternoon storms Saturday and by Sunday those rain chances will be 50-60% to wrap up the weekend.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Larry which is located over the western Atlantic a few hundred miles north-northeast of Bermuda. They have also issued the last advisory on Post-Tropical Cyclone Mindy which is located a few hundred miles east of Charleston, South Carolina.

They are watching two other areas for possible development.

The first is a the northern portion of a tropical wave that is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over Honduras and parts of the Yucatan peninsula. This system is forecast to move into the Bay of Campeche and merge with a pre-existing surface trough located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive to support gradual development, and a tropical depression could form Sunday or Monday before the system moves onshore along the western Gulf of Mexico coast.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 30 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is medium at 60 percent.

The second is a strong tropical wave is expected to emerge off of the west coast of Africa later today or tonight. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development thereafter, and a tropical depression is likely to form by early next week as the system moves west-northwestward over the far eastern Atlantic near the Cabo Verde Islands. Interests in the Cabo Verde Islands should monitor the progress of this system.

Formation chance through 48 hours is medium at 50 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is high at 70 percent.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

