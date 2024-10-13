FORECAST: Isolated showers possible today, Cold front on the way

Here is your forecast for Sunday October 13th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! I hope you are all doing well in the first few days after Hurricane Milton. I know many of you are still waiting for power to be restored. We have had some pretty nice weather the past few days and today that will continue with a few subtle changes. The humidity increases a bit and that will lead to a 20% of an isolated shower or two with highs in the upper 80s right around our average of 88° for this time of the year.

Overnight, we will see a few passing clouds with lows falling back in the low 70s.

A cold front arrives next week and that will drop our temperatures and humidity. Our coolest days will be Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 80s and overnights in the mid 60s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.