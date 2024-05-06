FORECAST: Isolated showers and storms possible late this evening

Here’s your forecast for Monday May 6th, 2024...

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up warm again this morning with low 70s along the coast and mid to upper 60s inland in Glades and Hendry counties. We will see plenty of sunshine today with highs climbing into the low 90s which is a touch above our average of 89° for this time of year. The wind will be out of the east-southeast today near 10mph. There is a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm along the sea breeze front late today near sunset. The few showers and storms that develop will start along I-75 and drift west along the coast before dissipating by 10PM.

Overnight, we will see a few passing clouds with temperatures falling back in the low 70s along the coast with mid to upper 60s inland.

Tomorrow the forecast will be very similar to today with highs in the lo 90s and a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm late in the day. Starting Wednesday even drier air moves in and we will see temperatures climb to 93° Wednesday with mostly dry and hot conditions. This dry air should stay in place through Friday keeping our rain chances very low.

Looking ahead to the weekend, isolated showers and storms return to the forecast Saturday and Sunday with highs staying in the low 90s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.

Download the FOX 4 Apps

