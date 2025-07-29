FORECAST: Isolated showers and storms expected this afternoon

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, July 29th, 2025.

We are waking up this morning with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Lots of sunshine is forecast for the first half of the day with partly cloudy skies developing in the afternoon. A seabreeze will help to initialize isolated showers and storms after noon, especially along I-75. They will move little more inland later in the afternoon.

Extreme temperatures is expected again as well today with highs climbing into the mid to upper 90s, feeling more like 100-109° with the humidity. Heat Advisories have been issued again for DeSoto and Sarasota counties, where heat index values are most likely to surpass the Heat Advisory threshold of 108°. These go into effect at Noon until 7pm.

Wednesday, more moisture returns, alongside our more typical summertime pattern. A better chance for afternoon scattered rain will keep temperatures closer to where they should in the low to mid-90s. Rain chances will range from 40-60% through the week. Rain chances will continue to build into the weekend, closer to 60-80%.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

