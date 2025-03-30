FORECAST: Inland thunderstorms expected this afternoon

Here is your forecast for Sunday, March 30th, 2025.

This morning we are waking up the low 70s and plenty of humidity. This afternoon look for mostly to partly sunny skies.

After 2pm, stay weather aware as showers and storms begin to pop up. Sunday's storms will be focused more inland, unlike Saturday, which was closer to the coast. The potential for storms will linger into the evening, tapering after sunset.

Radar dries out next week, as temperatures heat up to 90° Wednesday, Thursday and Friday!

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

