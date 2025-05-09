Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Inland Storms Today, Increasing Storm Coverage Next Few Days

Storms on Friday will be focused in Glades, Hendry, and inland Collier Counties.
Posted

Here is the forecast for Friday, May 9th, 2025.

This morning we are waking up in the low 70s once again as muggy air continues our summer-like weather pattern.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for the first half of the day. Expect more activity on radar in the afternoon, especially inland. With a developing wind out of the southwest between 10-15 mph in the afternoon, the best chance for scattered storms will be around Lake Okeechobee, in and around Glades and Hendry counties. This is also where we could see a few strong storms develop late afternoon into the early evening hours.

High temperatures are expected around 90° with "feels like" temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

Saturday will feature more cloud cover, but the best chance for scattered thunderstorms east of I-75.

HEADS UP FOR MOTHER'S DAY PLANS! Rain chances increase to 60% Sunday. Sunday, however, isn't expected to be a washout but there will be scattered showers and storms in both the morning and afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday will feature an even higher rain chance as a cold front moves across the state.

This is great news for our ongoing drought, as SWFL remains 3-7" below average for the year.

The bad news is we look to dry out again the middle of next week.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.