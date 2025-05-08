FORECAST: Increasing rain chances expected this weekend and early next week

Here is the forecast for Thursday, May 8th, 2025.

This morning we are waking up with temperatures in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies. This afternoon the skies will become more mostly sunny as temperatures climb to around 90°. With humidity, those temperatures will feel close to the mid 90s.

With the stationary front stalled over northern FL, rain chances will remain "isolated" Thursday and Friday at 30%. As a sea-breeze develops each afternoon, the best chance for these showers will be inland, especially in Glades and Hendry counties toward Lake O.

HEADS UP FOR MOTHER'S DAY PLANS! Rain chances increase to 60-70% Saturday and Sunday as, with even higher rain chances on Monday and Tuesday as a cold front moves across the state.

This is great news for our ongoing drought, as SWFL remains 4-6" below average for the year.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

