FORECAST: Improving weather behind Milton

Here is your forecast for Thursday October 10th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida. I hope you are doing as well as can be this morning and managed to get a little rest overnight. I know it was loud overnight with the winds and power issues around town. This morning conditions have improved and will continue to improve throughout the day a Milton pulls away from the east coast of the state.

Our wind will be out of the northwest this morning and afternoon and will start with gusts between 20-30mph before dropping to 15-20mph this afternoon. The northwest breeze is kicking up a few coastal showers early, but drier air will start to move in and we will notice a drop in humidity along with partly cloudy skies. Our highs will climb in the low to mid 80s this afternoon.

Tomorrow, the nicer weather will continue with mostly sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the mid 80s. This trend will continue into Saturday as well.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

