FORECAST: Humid with scattered storms for Saturday

This morning there were scattered showers off of the coast, but most of the activity stayed well away from our coastal communities. However, as Ida moves through the Gulf we will see some changes in our forecast due to the storm. Coastal areas could feel breezy at times with wind gusts up to 25 mph. There will also be an elevated rip current risk for anyone who plans to head to the beach.

The storm will also pump plenty of moisture into our area making it feel muggy. Highs today will climb into the lower 90s but it could feel close to 110 with the humidity. By the afternoon, sunny skies will give way to scattered showers and storms especially along the coast due to the ESE wind.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Ida to become a major hurricane before making landfall in the northern Gulf: READ MORE HERE.

There are several other areas the National Hurricane Center is monitoring. READ MORE HERE.

