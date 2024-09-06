FORECAST: Humid, scattered afternoon storms to start the weekend

Here is your forecast for Friday, September 6th, 2024

It was a very humid start with feels like temperatures already in the 80s. This morning we are expecting mostly sunny skies as temperatures climb into the low to mid 90s, and feeling like temperatures around 105°. A heat advisory has been issued for Collier County until 6pm this evening.

Showers and storms are expected to develop mainly after 4pm, with produce pockets of heavy rain and lightning across SWFL. If you can hear thunder, then you're close enough to be struck by lightning. Play it safe, and get indoors or to your car. Storms will wind down around 9pm tonight.

This weekend, temperatures will remain in the low to mid 90s with daily afternoon storm chances of 60-70% after 2pm. Make sure you have your Fox 4 weather app to keep an eye of the radar for any outdoor plans.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.