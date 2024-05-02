YOUR FORECAST: Hottest day of 2024 so far!

Here's your forecast for Thursday, May 2.

Today marked the hottest day so far this year. Punta Gorda hit a high of 94°, just 1° shy of the record. Naples and Fort Myers both hit the lower 90s. Keep in mind the average high for this time of year is 88°.

Today marked the HOTTEST DAY SO FAR IN 2024! The last time Fort Myers hit 92° was on October 6, nearly 7 months ago. #FLWX pic.twitter.com/iAs1gHouFS — Katie Walls (@KatieWallsTV) May 2, 2024

Showers and storms are few and far between today. Any activity that we do see on radar this evening will clear out by 10pm.

Overnight will be mostly clear and we'll start off your Friday near 70°. It'll be another hot and humid day with highs near 90° and a heat index feeling more like 93-94°.

Isolated showers and storms are possible late in the afternoon and evening, but like today are expected to be very limited at just 20-30%.

Heading into the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday will start off with lots of sunshine but finish with scattered storms. Rain chances on Saturday will run around 30% increasing to 40% on Sunday afternoon. Please stay weather aware. If you hear thunder, head indoors immediately. High temperatures will remain near 90° through the weekend and into next week.

