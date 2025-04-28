FORECAST: Hot start to the week, rain chance arrives tomorrow

Here is your forecast for Monday, April 28th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! After a hot and dry weekend this morning we are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. We will get even hotter this afternoon as we are forecasting a high of 93° in Fort Myers under mostly sunny skies. That mark is well above our average of 87° for this time of year, but it is shy of the record of 96° set back in 2017. Overnight, we stay mostly clear and warm with lows falling back in the mid to upper 60s.

A front fizzling to our north will introduce a little bit more moisture into the area today and tomorrow. This could trigger an isolated shower in DeSoto and Sarasota counties this afternoon, right now that chance is between 10-20%. Tomorrow, we have a little better shot of rainfall with a 30% chance for an isolated shower or storm in the early afternoon. Accumulation, however, is expected to be minimal, less than 0.10".

Exceptionally dry conditions continue across Southwest Florida. Burn bans remain in effect. The average start of our rainy season is less than 20 days away around May 15.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

