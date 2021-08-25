FORECAST: Hot & humid with scattered PM storms through this weekend

FORECAST:

Hot, humid with scattered storms. Typical rainy season pattern continues across SWFL through the end of the week into this weekend. Expect highs in the 90s with lows in the 70s each day. Heat index values will top 100. An upper level low moving into the area will increase rain chances for Thursday, otherwise not much change is expected from what we've seen lately.

This pattern continues into next week with daily PM storm chances, hot and humid afternoons with highs in the 90s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

NHC is monitoring 3 areas for possible tropical development. Get more info HERE

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

