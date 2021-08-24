FORECAST: Hot & humid with more PM storms

FORECAST:

PM storm chances will continue each day this week. This will the only mode of relief from the hot and humid temperatures expected. Highs each day will reach the low to mid-90s with lows in the 70s. Storm chances will ramp up as the sea breeze moves inland during the afternoon and evening, with storms diminishing after sunset each day. Heat index values will exceed 100. This pattern will remain mostly unchanged through next week with an easterly flow at the surface and aloft which triggers late-day storms for us each afternoon.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

NHC is monitoring 3 areas of disturbed weather in the Atlantic. None of these systems will have an impact on South Florida. For more info click HERE

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.