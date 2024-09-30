FORECAST: Hot end to September

Here is your forecast for Monday September 30th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up very warm this morning with highs in the low 80s along the coast and upper 70s inland. Our average low on this last day of September is 73° so we way above where should be for this time of the year. It will be hot this afternoon with highs in the mid 90s. I am forecasting 94­° in Fort Myers this afternoon which is well above our average high of 89°. Once you factor in the high humidity it will feel like 105° to 110° this afternoon. Collier County is under a Heat Advisory from 10AM until 6PM this evening.

Showers and storms will be around this afternoon to help cool us off. That rain chance is around 40% mainly between I-75 and Lake Okeechobee between 3PM-7PM.

Our rain chances will stay similar tomorrow before coming up later in the week. Late in the week and over the weekend the rain chances will be between 60-70%.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.