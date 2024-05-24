FORECAST: Hot, Dry Memorial Day Weekend

Here’s your morning forecast for Friday, May 24th, 2024.

After record setting day in Punta Gorda on Thursday, Fort Myers could see record tying heat today. This morning we are waking up with temperatures in the 70s with mostly clear skies. By this afternoon those temperatures will climb into the mid 90s.

Right now, I am forecasting a high of 95° in Fort Myers, that would tie the record set in 2014.

For tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping into the low 70s inland and mid to upper 70s along the coast.

Memorial Day weekend is looking to be very warm with heat index values in the upper 90s and low 100s. Memorial Day is forecast to be the hottest day of the long weekend, so please stay hydrated.

The best chance for a passing shower will be inland, if at all, on Saturday. If outdoor activities are the agenda for the holiday weekend remember to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks inside or in the shade.

Rain chances will improve some the middle of next week.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.