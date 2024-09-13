FORECAST: Hot and drier heading into the weekend

Here is your forecast for Friday, September 13th, 2024.

It is a very humid and warm morning here in SWFL, as we are starting in the low 80s under mostly clear skies. Highs today will warm into the low to mid 90s with feels like temperatures between 105° and 108°, thanks to the high humidity.

It will be a drier day, with spotty showers and storms developing after 2pm. With the seabreeze kicking in once again, the best chance for those storms will stay inland.

While local beaches won't be dealing with storms, there is a *high threat for rip currents through Friday afternoon* so if you are heading to the beach, please enter the water with extreme caution or not at all.

Rain chances will stay limited on Saturday, ranging from 30-40%, and mainly focused inland, east of I-75. Rain chances will remain inland on Sunday, but increase to 50-60%.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

