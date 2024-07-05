FORECAST: Hot and Stormy heading into the weekend

Here is your forecast for Friday July 5th, 2024

We are waking up to a very humid start with dew points in the upper 70s. Overall, this morning we will see mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming into the mid 90s. At said, feels like temperatures will be 105° to 110° due to the high humidity. Heat advisories are in effect for all of Southwest Florida until 7pm.

Rain chances will return on Friday after a relatively dry 4th of July. Look for storms to start to build around 1pm and continue through the evening hours. Storms should wrap up around 8-9pm with the sun going down. These storms could bring locally heavy rainfall and abundant lightning. Make sure you have Fox 4 Weather App handy.

This weekend highs will be in the low 90s, but feel likes 105° to 110° due to humidity. Rain chances will be 60% both days, mainly after 2pm.

Have a great weekend!

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

