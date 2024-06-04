FORECAST: Hot and mostly dry day on the way

Here’s your forecast for Tuesday, June 4th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida!

We are waking up to dry conditions with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. We will see plenty of sunshine today with our afternoon highs climbing into the mid 90s. 95° is the forecast today and that is well above our average of 91° but shy of the record of 99° set back in 1985.

This afternoon our rain chances come down as drier air has moved back in across the area. I am forecasting a 20-30% chance of an isolated shower or two this afternoon as most of us will stay dry. Overnight, skies will clear and our lows will dip back in the low to mid 70s.

Tomorrow brings a higher rain chance back into to play with a 50-60% chance of afternoon showers and storms with highs back in the mid 90s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

Hurricane season started this past Saturday, but everything is currently quiet and formation is not forecast through the next 7 days.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

