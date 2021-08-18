FORECAST: Hot and Mostly Dry Day Ahead

FORECAST:

Waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this morning with a few showers early over the Gulf of Mexico moving away from the coast. Today will be hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s with an E breeze 5-10 mph and just a 20% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. We will see fairly dry afternoons today and tomorrow thanks to dry air moving into South Florida north of Tropical Storm Grace. Overnight the few showers and storms we see come to an end with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Moisture starts to build back into Southwest Florida as we head toward the weekend bringing a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms with highs back in the low 90s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Grace and Tropical Storm Henri. You can find more details HERE

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

