FORECAST: Hot and humid, much needed rain possible today

Here’s your forecast for Thursday, May 30th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida!

We are waking up to a dry and warm morning with our lows in the low to mid 70s along the coast with some upper 60s inland. That is once again above our average of 71°. This afternoon we will once again soar into the mid 90s, getting really close to record levels later on today. We are forecasting 96° for a high this afternoon. The record on this date is 97° set back in 1937 and tied again in 1973. You factor in the humidity and the heat index will be in the triple digits again today as this hot stretch of weather continues.

We will see a 40% chance of afternoon showers and storms today between Lake Okeechobee and I-75. Those showers and storms we will welcome as we need some rainfall after a very hot and dry month.

Overnight, we will see our skies clear up with overnight lows in the low to mid 70s with uppers 60s inland.

Looking ahead, we stay hot with temperatures remaining in the mid 90s tomorrow but once again we have a 40-50% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Over the weekend, I have lowered the rain chance both Saturday and Sunday to 20% with highs in the low to mid 90s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

