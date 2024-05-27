FORECAST: Hot and humid Memorial Day

Here’s your forecast for Monday, May 27th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! It was a hot one yesterday with temperatures near records once again. Naples hit 92°, one degree shy of the record, while Punta Gorda hit 96°, two degrees shy of the record.

We are starting our morning in the mid to upper 70s along the coast, which is above our average of 71° for this time of year. This afternoon with mostly sunny skies we will once again climb back in the mid 90s. Once you factor in the humidity it will feel like 100° this afternoon so take it easy outside this afternoon and make sure to stay hydrated. We will see just a 10% chance of an isolated inland shower later on this afternoon before the rain gets pushed to the other coast by the west wind.

A series of weakening cold fronts will start to move through the state starting tomorrow and that will bring a chance of afternoon rain back into the forecast. Right now that rain chance is expected to hover around 30-40% through the end of the workweek with the heat continuing with forecast highs staying in the mid 90s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.

Download the FOX 4 Apps

