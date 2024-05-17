FORECAST: Hot and humid end to the workweek

Here’s your forecast for Friday, May 17th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! After showers and storms yesterday morning and afternoon, today we are waking up dry with some patch fog inland along state road 29. We are also waking up warm with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s along the coast which is WAY above our average of 69° for this time of the year. This afternoon we will be hot with temperatures climbing into the low 90s with the winds out of the southwest 10-15mph. You factor in the high humidity and it will feel closer to 100° this afternoon as we stay mostly dry with the isolated showers and storms staying over on the east coast of the state.

Tomorrow we will be even hotter with highs expected to reach 95° Saturday afternoon with only 10% chance of an isolated shower or storm to cool us off. Sunday we will see a higher chance of showers and storms as a cold front moves down the state. The front will linger across southern Florida through Tuesday giving us a shot of daily showers and afternoon storms.

High pressure builds into the area by late Tuesday into Wednesday with drier air and lower rain chances by mid week and continuing through the end of next week

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

