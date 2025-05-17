FORECAST: Hot and Dry Weather Continues This Weekend

Here is your forecast for Saturday, May 17th, 2025.

This morning, we are waking up with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

We stay hot over the weekend with highs in the low to mid-90s this afternoon as well as Sunday. Factor in the humidity, and it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s along the coast and 100°+ inland. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected both weekend days.

There is no chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast until next Thursday when we could see a few thunderstorms as a weak cold front approaches. Aside from that opportunity, rainy season is on hold...

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.