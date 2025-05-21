FORECAST: Hot and dry today, rain chances arrive later this week

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, May 21st, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up dry with temperatures in the low to mid 70s, which is above our average of 70° for this time of the year. This afternoon we will stay dry and hot with highs in the low 90s closer to the coast with mid 90s inland. Heat index values could reach up to 98°F along the coast with values inland climbing over 100°, so it's going to feel quite steamy out there. Winds will be light, shifting from the south-southwest to the west at 5 to 10 mph with gusts 15mph to 20mph later this afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows falling back in the mid 70s with light west winds early before becoming calm after midnight .

A weak cold front will be sliding down the state and that is going to give us a shot of showers and storms Thursday and Friday, especially inland as the wind will be out of the west pushing the wet weather towards the east coast of the state.

I have increased the chance of rain over the holiday weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 90s with an isolated chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. This forecast will hold through Memorial Day with highs in the low to mid 90s with a chance of showers and storms in the afternoon hours. Right now, Saturday and Sunday have a 30-40% chance or rain with Monday being higher between 40-50%.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

