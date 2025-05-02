FORECAST: Hot and dry today, but rain arrives over the weekend

Here is the forecast for Friday, May 2nd, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 60s this morning. We stay hot and dry this afternoon with highs climbing back around 90° which is a touch above our average of 88° for this time of the year. The wind will be out of the east-southeast today gusting in the mid teens. Overnight, a few passing clouds with lows back in the mid to upper 60s.

We stay dry to start the weekend on Saturday with highs staying near 90°. However, Sunday we will pick up some much needed rainfall with a 40-50% chance of showers and storms mainly in the afternoon. This is all due to an approaching cold front that will weaken and linger near us on Monday. Our rain chances on Monday will be between 50-60%.

Our rain chances will drop to 20% on Tuesday and by Wednesday of next week we will be sunny and dry once again.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

