FORECAST: Hot again with afternoon storms

Here is your forecast for Thursday, May 29th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up warm and dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s around town. Today plenty of sunshine through the early afternoon with highs climbing back in the mid 90s. We are forecasting a high of 94° which is above our average of 91° but shy of the record of 97° last reached in 2008. Once you factor in the humidity today the heat index values will climb between 100-103­°.

Showers and storms will develop today between I-75 and Lake Okeechobee with the strongest storms occurring between 5PM-7PM. These storms will wind down after sunset and overnight we will see a few passing clouds with temperatures falling back in the mid to upper 70s.

Tomorrow, the west wind will be strong enough to push the showers and storms quickly inland and over to the east coast of the state bringing the rain chances down to 20-30% and that chance is inland as areas closer to the coast remain dry.

Saturday a cold front will slide down the state and that will bring showers and storms early in the day to start the weekend. Showers and storms will happen between 9AM and Noon with the cloud cover keeping our highs in the upper 80s Saturday. Rain chances come down to 40-50% on Sunday with highs remaining in the upper 80s to near 90°.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

