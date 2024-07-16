FORECAST: Hot again, rain chances increase today

Here is your forecast for Tuesday July 16th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are once again expecting a hot day around town with heat index values well into the triple digits. Collier County is once again under a Heat Advisory this afternoon as the heat index values could get as high as 110°.

We are starting this morning in the low 80s along the coast with upper 70s inland. This afternoon we will see our highs climb back in the mid 90s, but today we are expecting more widespread rain than what we saw yesterday afternoon. Our rain chances today will be around 60%. Those showers and storms will start to develop around 2PM and peak between 4PM-6PM before dying out after sunset.

Tomorrow, our rain chances go back down to around 30% as our highs remain in the mid 90s.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, our rain chances go back up to around 50-60% in afternoon as we see a typical rainy season pattern holding through the weekend.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

