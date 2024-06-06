FORECAST: Hot again, late afternoon storms expected today

Here’s your forecast for Thursday, June 6th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida!

Yesterday, was very, very hot and we set records once again in Fort Myers and Punta Gorda. Punta Gorda hit 101° for the second time in a week and only the fifth time ever since records started there in 1914 which broke the old record of 98°. Fort Myers also hit 98° which tied the old record. Naples stayed closer to normal reaching 91° thanks to cooling effect of the sea breeze.

This morning, we are waking up very, very warm with our lows in the upper 70s to low 80s. That is way above our average of 73° for this time of the year. We will see plenty of sunshine through the early afternoon helping our temperatures once again soar into the mid to upper 90s before showers and storms drop the temperatures late in the afternoon and evening.

Our rain chance today is pretty high, especially inland with a 70-80% chance of showers and storms. Those storms will start to develop inland around 5PM and peak around 7PM. Those storms over Glades, Hendry and Collier counties will send outflow boundaries west causing rain closer to the coast between 8-10PM.

Overnight, our skies clear and we stay warm with lows back in the mid to upper 70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

Hurricane season started this past Saturday, but everything is currently quiet and formation is not forecast through the next 7 days.

NOW is the time to prepare ahead of a storm ahead of our next tropical system. For tips to get you and your family ready, check out our 2024 Storm Ready Hurricane Page.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.

Download the FOX 4 Apps

