FORECAST: Hot afternoon, scattered storms around

Here is your forecast for Monday, June 23rd, 2025

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up warm with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. We are waking up dry with the only rain on the radar our over the open water and moving away from shore. Today we will once again see sunshine early with highs reaching the mid 90s. We are forecasting 94°, which is slightly above our average of 91° for this time of the year. Showers and storms will once again develop along the coast today, but the timing will be a little earlier in the afternoon. A stronger easterly breeze will keep the wet weather closer to the coastline with showers and storms firing up by 3PM and most of the wet weather winding down after 6PM if not a little earlier.

Overnight, a few passing clouds with lows back in the mid to upper 70s. The forecast for tomorrow is very similar to today with highs around 94° and showers and storms along the coast.

Looking ahead at the rest of the week. Our rain chances will start to climb even more late in the week into the weekend with a 60-70% chance of showers and storms thanks to increasing moisture and a weaker steering flow.

TROPICAL UPDATE

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area east of Bermuda that has a small window today or tomorrow morning to become the first named storm of the season. That name is Andrea. This is not out of the ordinary. As a matter of fact, we usually see our first name storm by June 20th. This system is not a threat to the U.S.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

