FORECAST: Hot afternoon, Isolated showers

Here’s your forecast for Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up a few degrees warmer this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Our average low is 70° for this time of the year, so we are just a bit above that as the humidity is slowly increasing. This afternoon we will see our temperatures climb up to 94° which is well above our average of 90° and with increasing humidity the "feels like temperature" will be in the upper 90s. Our record high today is 96° set back in 1951, so we will actually be closer to record levels than our average.

We will see mostly sunny skies with only a 30% chance of an isolated shower or storm later today. Although this is not a high rain chance, it is the highest rain chance of the week as we dry out even more Thursday and Friday with a 10-20% chance of a very isolated shower as we stay hot and dry. High temperatures both days will be around 93°-94°.

Looking ahead to the Memorial Day weekend, I've dropped the rain chances down to 10-20% as we should stay hot and dry with highs in the mid 90s all the way through Monday.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

