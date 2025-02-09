FORECAST: Highs in mid 80's Sunday & all week -- but is the warmth here to stay?

Here is your forecast for Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.

Not a bad forecast for Super Bowl Sunday in Southwest Florida! You'll get to enjoy clear skies and sunshine as far as the eye can see, once the inland fog clears out by 10:00am.

Temperatures will climb into the 80's, peeking around 84 degrees around 2:00pm Sunday.

While it's not quite warm enough to set a record, it is a little warmer than normal, and there are plenty of mid-80's sticking around in our 7-day forecast.

However, they're not quite sticking around for good. Those mid 80's could cool ever so slightly next weekend; we'll see how much, as we get closer.

As for the beaches Sunday, the Gulf waters are around 74 degrees, with air temperatures a little cooler than mid-80's along the coast.

If your Super Bowl celebrations extend into the early hours of Monday morning, we will see some fog start to develop around 1:00am, and that fog will stick around until 9:00am on Monday.Above normal temperatures expected to stick around throughout the week.

A widespread, soaking rain is not in the 7-day forecast.

Next cold front looks to arrive next Sunday bring cooler air into the start of following week. Something to look forward if you like cooler weather.

(This coach won two Super Bowls — click to hear what he told Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price about being in Sunday night's Big Game, airing right here on FOX 4!

SUPER BOWL WEEK: FOX4 sits down with a retired NFL coach who won two Super Bowls

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.