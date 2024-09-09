FORECAST: High rain chances continue this week

Here is your forecast for Monday, September 9th 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with a few isolated showers along the coast with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. We will see plenty of sunshine through lunchtime which will help our temperatures climb into the low if not mid 90s. We are forecasting a high of 93° this afternoon before the showers and storms cool us down. Showers and storms will start to develop around 2-3PM before we see the strongest storms between 4-7PM. Some of the rain showers will linger past sunset before winding down for the night.

Our rain chances stay high in the days ahead with a 90% chance tomorrow and 80% chance on Wednesday. Highs both days will be in the low to mid 90s.

There is a Heat Advisory in place for Collier County from 10AM-6PM as heat index values are expected to climb between 105° and 110°. If you have to be outside this afternoon drink plenty of water, find shade and take breaks when you can.

Rain chances come down a bit late in the week where they will be between 50-60% Thursday and Friday

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

