FORECAST: Heavy rain will continue in the days ahead as we wait on Milton

Here is your forecast for Monday October 7th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with all eyes on Hurricane Milton. Before we get to Milton, let's chat about the next few days.

Gloomy skies are with us this morning and will continue today along with additional showers and storms on and off throughout the day. We continue under a Flood Watch until Thursday morning.

Our afternoon highs today will be in the low 80s thanks to the cloud cover and rain. Showers will continue on and off overnight. Tomorrow will bring a similar forecast to today with showers and storms and overcast skies.

In advance of Hurricane Milton we have two days to finalize all the necessary hurricane preparations. Our weather will deteriate throughout the day on Wednesday as landfall along the west coast of the state will happen late Wednesday and overnight into Thursday.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

