FORECAST: Heavy Rain to Start to Tonight, Find Out How Much in Your Backyard

Here is your forecast for Sunday, February 23rd, 2025.

This morning we are waking up with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Sunshine will be with us throughout the day on Sunday, with temperatures warming into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tonight, clouds will move in as well as heavy rain. This rain is coming from an area of low pressure developing in the Gulf of America, formerly known as Gulf of Mexico. The first round of heavy rain will arrive early Monday morning and will continue through midday. Monday afternoon rain will become more scattered, but thunderstorms will become more numerous Monday night into Tuesday morning. Models coming in with average rainfall total between 1 to 2 inches, but localized amounts of 3 to 4 inches are possible.

This is much needed rain, with moderate and severe drought covering much of Southwest Florida.

Drier weather return on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 80s. A cold front will arrive on Friday returning temperatures to the low to mid 70s.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

