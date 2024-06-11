FORECAST: Heavy rains underway in SWFL; could system see tropical development?

UPDATE Tuesday, June 11, 8:11am

The National Hurricane Center is now watching the heavy rain system that's starting to move through Southwest Florida.

8 am June 11: A trough over the eastern Gulf of Mexico is expected to produce heavy rains across Florida and there is a low chance of a tropical depression forming off the U.S. Southeast Coast later this week. For more information, visit https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/RRdfRaomH5 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 11, 2024

The agency says the system has a very low chance of becoming a tropical depression off the coast of the Carolinas later this week.

ORIGINAL FORECAST 6:00AM TUESDAY, JUNE 11 ============

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, June 11th, 2024

The rain has started and it will continue all day long. Good morning, Southwest Florida, we are waking up to a very warm and humid start and it is wet out there. Showers have moved in overnight and will continue to build and spread throughout the morning. That means the morning commute will be a little slower today so add some extra time and be patient out there.

We are anticipating heavy rain to continue throughout the day with rainfall amounts of 3-6" just through this evening. Heavy rain will continue on Wednesday and that will drive two day rainfall totals up between 6-10" in some areas with some localized spots picking up over 12" of rain in 48 hours.

This is the drought busting rain we need and have been waiting for in Southwest Florida. There is a flood watch in effect through Wednesday evening for Glades, Hendry and Collier counties. This area has seen more rainfall in recent weeks so at the moment is a little more prone to possible flooding in the days ahead. The rest of Southwest Florida is dry enough that we should be able to handle to water but we will watch for localized flooding and for the potential of a flood watch to be issued in the next 24hrs if rainfall amounts climb quicker than anticipated.

The deep tropical moisture that is moving into Southwest Florida will stick around through the end of the workweek and weekend keeping rain chances above 80% as the very wet weather pattern will continue for a while.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

The deep tropical moisture bringing us heavy rain this week is not related to any potential tropical storm development. No formation is forecast for the next 7 days.

Now is the time to prepare for the upcoming season. For tips to get you and your family ready, check out our 2024 Storm Ready Hurricane Page.

