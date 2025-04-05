FORECAST: Heat continues this weekend, but relief is on the way

Here is your forecast for Saturday, April 5th, 2025.

This morning we are waking to another warm start with temperatures in the low 70s with upper 60s inland. Highs this afternoon and was well as Sunday will remain in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Rain chances are also not expected this weekend. It will be breezy at times with winds gusting to 20 mph on Saturday out of the south, up to 25 mph Sunday. Monday will be the windiest day with gusts to 30 mph ahead of our next cold front.

Tuesday, our next cold front arrives, bringing a 70-80% chance of showers and storms. Behind the front our temperatures will get back to normal with highs in the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

