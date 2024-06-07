FORECAST: Heat continues, lower rain chances today

Here’s your forecast for Friday, June 7th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida!

We are waking up to temperatures in the low to mid 70s this morning after some much needed rain yesterday evening around Southwest Florida. That rain was mostly inland early evening putting down over 1" of rain in parts of Glades and Hendry counties. We did get a decent amount of rain in the North Fort Myers area yesterday near sunset with rain fall amounts over 1" there as well.

Today the forecast is a little different as the wind will be out of the west 5-10mph. That will allow a few isolated showers and storms to develop close to I-75 before getting pushed inland towards Glades and Hendry counties around 3-4PM. Those thunderstorms will continue to push east towards I-95 throughout the evening leaving the Southwest Florida coastline mostly dry. Our temperatures this afternoon will climb into the mid 90s once again as we stay hot with above average temperatures.

Rain chances over the weekend will be mostly inland, around 30-40%, as we stay in the low to mid 90s in the afternoons. Looking ahead to next week, tropical moisture surges north and that will lead to high rain chances starting Monday lasting through the middle to late parts of the week.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

Hurricane season started this past Saturday, but everything is currently quiet and formation is not forecast through the next 7 days.

NOW is the time to prepare ahead of a storm ahead of our next tropical system. For tips to get you and your family ready, check out our 2024 Storm Ready Hurricane Page.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.

Download the FOX 4 Apps

