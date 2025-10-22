FORECAST: Heat continues across Southwest Florida

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, October 22nd, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up warm once again with temperatures in mid to upper 70s. Our average low for this time of the year is 68°. We do have a little patchy fog our near Lake Okeechobee, but for most of us the visibility is much better than yesterday morning. This afternoon we will see plenty of sunshine with highs climbing back around 90° which is well above our average of 86° for this time of the year.

Wednesday a weak cold front will move across the state and that will bring the humidity down, take away the morning fog, but will not change our temperatures all that much as we stay in the upper 80s to near 90° through Sunday. Looking ahead at the weekend, we will be sunny and dry on Saturday but it looks like we could see a 20% chance of rain on Sunday and that number goes up to 40% on Monday.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

