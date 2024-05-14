FORECAST: Heat and Humidity continue, breezy day ahead

Here’s your forecast for Tuesday, May 14th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to a VERY warm start with temperatures around 80° along the coast and mid to upper 70s inland. We will be hot, breezy and mostly dry today as we wait for a chance of showers and storms to arrive tomorrow. This afternoon we are forecasting a high of 94° which is well above our average of 89° but shy of the record of 98° today set back in 1943.

The winds will gusts 20-25mph this afternoon out of the southwest pushing any showers that develop over to the east coast as we stay mostly dry. Also, with the breezy conditions small craft should exercise caution out on the water today as seas will be 2-3 feet and our inland waters will be choppy.

Tomorrow, a cold front will slide down the state and this bring a chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Right now it looks like those storms will start in Charlotte and DeSoto counties around 4PM and slide south into Lee, Glades and Hendry counties 5-7PM. Some of these storms could be strong with frequent lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds.

Some showers could return again on Thursday before we dry out on Friday and wrap up the workweek back in the mid 90s in the afternoon hours.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

