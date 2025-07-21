FORECAST: Heat Advisory in place for ALL of Southwest Florida

Here is your forecast for Monday, July 21st, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! A Heat Advisory is in place for all of Southwest Florida from noon until 6PM this evening as heat index values will climb as high 110° in some areas. We are forecasting a high of 95° today which is 2° shy of the record on this date of 97° set back in 1942. If you have to be outside this afternoon, make sure to drink plenty of water and find some shade.

We will see a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms to help cool us off late this afternoon into the early evening hours. The showers and storms will die down after sunset and overnight we will be partly cloudy and warm with lows back in the upper 70s with low 80s closer to the coast.

Tomorrow we will see slightly higher rain chances, around 60%, with highs back in the low to mid 90s. We are forecasting 93° for your Tuesday. Rain chances will be between 60-70% again on Wednesday as the afternoon showers and storms stay in the forecast.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we will be much drier with only a 20-30% chance of an isolated shower or storm. It will be hot as well with highs in the mid 90s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.