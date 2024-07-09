FORECAST: Heat Advisory for some parts of Southwest Florida

Here is your forecast for Tuesday July 9th, 2024.

We are waking up warm with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s this morning. Later this afternoon the dangerous heat returns with heat index values between 105-110°. Glades, Hendry and Collier counties are under a Heat Advisory from 10AM until 6PM this evening.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. This afternoon we will only see a 20-30% chance of an isolated shower or storm thanks to a west wind that will push the rain inland and eventually over to the east coast of the state. Our rain chances increase a bit tomorrow to around 40% with afternoon highs back in the low to mid 90s. Looking ahead to the weekend, our rain chances increase to 70-80% in the afternoon starting Friday and running through Sunday. FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.

