FORECAST: Heat Advisory for all of SWFL until 6pm

Here is your morning forecast for Friday August 9th, 2024.

Good morning SWFL! This morning we are waking to a very humid start with temperatures in the low to mid 80s and partly cloudy skies. We will see those temperatures climb into the low to mid 90s this afternoon with feels like temperatures of 105° to 110°. This has sparked a heat advisory from the National Weather Service for all of SWFL from 10am to 6pm. If you are doing to be spending significant time outdoors make sure you stay hydrated and take breaks.

We are also expected isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms late morning into the afternoon. Most storm activity will come to an end by the evening, leading to a pretty humid, but quiet night.

This weekend will be hot and humid with morning lows around 80° and highs in the lower-90s. Factor in the humidity and it will feel more like 100-105° before storms develop each afternoon, mainly after 2pm.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

