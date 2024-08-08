FORECAST: Heat Advisory for ALL of Southwest Florida

Here is your forecast for Thursday August 8th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to a very, very warm morning with temperatures in the mid 80s along the coast. This afternoon all of Southwest Florida is under a Heat Advisory from 11AM until 6PM as the heat index values or "feels like temperatures" will be as high as 111°. There won't be much rain to cool us off as we only have a 30% chance of an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon hours.

If you have to be outside, drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible

As Tropical Storm Debby pulls farther away from Southwest Florida we will get back to our typical rainy season pattern starting each day with sunshine and ending with a 50-60% chance of showers and storms. Saturday the rain chance is only around 40% but that comes up to 60% on Sunday.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

